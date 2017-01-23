2nd murder suspect in 2016 Durham slaying captured in Alamance County

Deputy U.S. marshals have captured a man whom a Durham County grand jury had indicted on murder and conspiracy charges in the death of a man found shot on Linwood Avenue last July.
Malik Shequan Boyce, 36, was picked up on Sarah Williams Avenue in Graham, in Alamance County, on Friday, city police said. He surrendered without a fight, they said.
Boyce is the second man accused of murdering Kevin David Powell, 21.
Larry Lee James, 38, of Creedmoor was arrested in Graham in August on the same street where marshals found Boyce. Officials said at the time that they had a tip about where James was staying.
Powell was dead when police arrived in the 1100 block of Linwood last July 18 after they were called because there had been a shooting.
Police said then that they thought Powell had been targeted, though they have not disclosed why they concluded that.
