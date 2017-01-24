Man was cleared in Raleigh robbery, but he wound up in jail anyway after a car chase

A man whom Raleigh police chased to Zebulon from the scene of a robbery early Monday was cleared in that incident, police said, but he was arrested anyway on charges of driving with a revoked license, felony fleeing to evade police and violating his probation from a 2015 conviction.
The robbery had happened at a Motel 6 on Appliance Court about 4:15 a.m. Monday.
Reginald Lee Sutton, 31, who lives in Zebulon, was in the area at the time, and police tried to stop him to question him, they said.
Sutton fled instead and led officers on a chase on nearby Capital Boulevard, then onto Interstate 440 and east on Interstate 495, according to an arrest warrant.
The chase ended when the car crashed in Zebulon, police said.
The probation violation charge is related to Sutton’s July 2015 conviction in Nash County for gun possession by a felon.
A magistrate set Sutton’s bail at $85,000, and he was held at the Wake County Detention Center.
Police were still looking Tuesday for robbery suspects.
