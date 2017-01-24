Alamance man arrested on rape charge in school-girl abduction near Mebane

A Haw River man was arrested Monday on charges that he took a girl from a bus stop near Mebane last October and raped her before returning her to the same area, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Greg Daniel Overman, 39, is charged with statutory rape of a child by an adult and felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, officials said.
Deputies and Haw River police arrested Overman at a house in Haw River, they said.
The girl was taken from a bus stop on Mebane Oaks Road on Oct. 11.
Overman was held in lieu of $75,000 bail pending a court appearance.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
