Crime

January 24, 2017 11:54 AM

Alamance man arrested on rape charge in school-girl abduction near Mebane

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

GRAHAM

A Haw River man was arrested Monday on charges that he took a girl from a bus stop near Mebane last October and raped her before returning her to the same area, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Greg Daniel Overman, 39, is charged with statutory rape of a child by an adult and felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, officials said.

Deputies and Haw River police arrested Overman at a house in Haw River, they said.

The girl was taken from a bus stop on Mebane Oaks Road on Oct. 11.

Overman was held in lieu of $75,000 bail pending a court appearance.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bethan Eynon, director of the Clean Slate Project, an initiative started by the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, explains the consequences of having a criminal record

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos