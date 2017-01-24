Crime

January 24, 2017 5:46 PM

Puppy stolen from Animal Protection Society of Durham

By Abbie Bennett

DURHAM

Someone stole a puppy from the Animal Protection Society of Durham.

The 8- to 10-week-old Yorkie-Chihuahua mix named Janet was taken from the rescue sometime Saturday afternoon, according to the organization.

The puppy was discovered missing on Monday, and a police report was filed.

Janet has a microchip, is spayed and weighs about 3.4 pounds. She has tan, white and black wiry fur. Her Home Again microchip number is #985112008070029, and a missing pet report was filed and distributed to area shelters, rescues and veterinary clinics within a 25-mile radius.

If you find Janet or have information about her, call Durham County Animal Control at 919-560-0900 or Animal Protection Society of Durham at 919-560-0640.

