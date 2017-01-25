Authorities arrest 3rd suspect sought in four armed robberies in Durham

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on robbery charges from Durham police and two other agencies last year, police announced.
Jamel Tyree Lunsford was arrested in Hillsborough on Tuesday after the U.S. Marshals Service stopped a car he was in on Lakeside Drive, south of Interstate 85. Lunsford was brought to Durham to be held for a court appearance.
Police said they have named Lunsford in warrants charging him with robbery and other crimes in an Oct. 19 robbery in an apartment parking lot, an Oct. 24 holdup at a pizza shop, an Oct. 26 car-theft robbery at a park and a Nov. 27 holdup at a convenience store.
A marshals service task force that hunts for people wanted in connection with violent crimes arrested another man, Russell Lee Wright, 21, at a hotel on N.C. 55 last month.
Durham County Detention Center records showed Lunsford was being held in lieu of $2.45 million bail on five counts of armed robbery and four counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery contained in a grand jury indictment.
Another indictment accused Lunsford of firearm possession by a felon. Separate arrest warrants accused him of three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.
One robbery and one conspiracy charge are from Wake County.
Police had already charged Elijah Rakwon Swain, 19, in the Oct. 24 holdup.
