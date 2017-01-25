DC resident accused after Cary police get info on 2008 sex assault on 3-year-old

A man who used to live in Wake County has been returned from Washington, D.C., to face charges from Cary police that he sexually assaulted a 3-year-old in 2008.
The charge of first-degree sexual offense is contained in an arrest warrant that police obtained in April 2016 for Quintis Demetrus Cobb, 45. In it, they alleged that on a day in July 2008, he forcibly assaulted the child, who was a little over 3 years old at the time.
Cary police said the incident came to light and their investigation started when detectives got information about statements Cobb had made when he was in custody in Washington on another matter.
Capt. Randall Rhyne declined to disclose the child’s gender.
Cobb, who is a registered sex offender, was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child in Wake County in 2009, about 10 months after the incident cited in the new charge.
Cobb used to live at a Wendell address on Coopers Hawk Trail, according to the paperwork.
Officials also discovered that Cobb is named in a 2006 arrest warrant that charged him with assault on a female.
Also, in 2011, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant saying that Cobb failed to notify the sheriff’s office of his current address after being listed on the state’s sex offender registry.
Cobb was released from prison on Nov. 29, 2010, after serving a sentence for the indecent liberties conviction and was added to the registry the next day.
Records show that Cobb was brought to the Wake County Detention Center on Tuesday evening. He was being held on $1,055,000 bail.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
