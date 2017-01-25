Condition of teen’s $400,000 bail is toeing mom’s line, 12-hour curfew

A 17-year-old Raleigh youth has been charged with armed robbery, assault and kidnapping in two incident in December, and he will be on a tight leash at home if he manages to post $400,000 bail.
Jadamein Shaian Barnes of 3000 Stony Brook Drive was being held in the Wake County Detention Center when police served him with arrest warrants accusing him of using a handgun to assault a woman on Dec. 18 and take valuables and kidnapping two men and robbing them and a third man on Dec. 23.
Barnes had been arrested Dec. 26 and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon that day.
On Jan. 10, he was charged with breaking into a building and resisting an officer on Christmas Day.
A magistrate set Barnes’ bail at $400,000 on the new charges and ordered that if Barnes can post a bond and is released, he must live with his mother, follow her house rules and observe a 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. curfew.
