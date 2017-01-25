12 pounds of marijuana figure in Cary man’s arrest, Raleigh police say

A Cary man faces marijuana trafficking and other drug charges from Raleigh police, who arrested him Tuesday and accused him of having more than 11 pounds of marijuana and a quantity of hash oil.
Police accused Hugh McDonald Kelly, 65, of having the drugs in his 2015 Mazda and his house at 104 Woodham Circle.
Kelly had been a subject in a Raleigh police investigation. He was charged after being questioned at detective headquarters on Atlantic Avenue.
Records did not show where police took Kelly into custody.
According to arrest warrants that police obtained, Kelly had 4,985 grams of marijuana, which is 10.99 pounds, at the house and 112 grams in the car.
The warrants accused Kelly of having about 8 grams of butane hashoil in his car. Hash oil derived from marijuana plants and concentrates the plants’ active ingredient, THC, into a solid.
A magistrate set Kelly’s bail at $100,000.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments