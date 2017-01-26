Wendell man had a kilogram of cocaine, Wake deputies charge in trafficking arrest

Wake County sheriff drug investigators charged a Wendell resident with cocaine trafficking and said he had more than a kilogram of the drug when they arrested him at a house near Knightdale on Wednesday afternoon.
Michael Joseph Taylor, 35, lives at 210 S. Hollybrook Road, according to arrest records, but he was arrested at a house on Ballston Place in a subdivision near U.S. 64 Business.
According to the charge, Taylor had 1,070.5 grams of cocaine, which is about 2.4 pounds.
A magistrate set Taylor’s bail at $300,000. He was held for a first court appearance.
