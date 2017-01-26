Raleigh high school junior charged as adult with LSD trafficking

A Millbrook High School junior was charged as an adult with LSD trafficking early Thursday by Wake County and city police drug investigators who said he had 230 doses of the hallucinogen.
Kevin Patrick McAteer, 16, was arrested on Brookfield Road, where he lives, about 12:30 a.m., records showed.
State law makes possession of 100 to 500 “dosage units” of LSD a Class G felony. A conviction for that carries a prison sentence of 35 to 51 months and a $25,000 fine.
McAteer’s bail was set at $50,000, and he was held for a court appearance.
