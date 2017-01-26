Crime

Durham man pleads guilty to hitting, killing cyclist

By Colin Warren-Hicks

Durham Herald-Sun

DURHAM

A Durham man pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor for hitting and killing a retired Wake County school teacher as he rode his bicycle on N.C. 98 last spring.

Russell Grant Rutledge, 33, of Durham, pleaded guilty in Durham County District Court to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and was sentenced to 75 days in jail and the revocation of his driver’s license for one year.

Rutledge was driving east on N.C. 98 near Cheek Road in a Chevrolet pickup truck when he hit Eugene Howard Rotberg of Raleigh, who was riding a bike also headed east. Rotberg, 66, had retired as a physical education teacher the summer before and had planned to travel to Australia and Italy with his wife, according to his obituary.

The accident took place about 10:30 a.m. on May 10, 2016.

Rotberg was thrown from his bike and landed on the shoulder of the road. Rutledge pulled his pickup truck to the side of the road.

