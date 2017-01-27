Durham police name, charge one of two suspects in Rochelle Street shooting, robbery

1:36 You may now kiss your dinosaur: How one bride surprised her groom Pause

1:25 Fatal Charlotte police-involved road rage shooting draws protesters

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

2:03 Duke's Jeff Capel cites play of State's Dennis Smith, Jr. as the Wolfpack upsets the Blue Devils 84-82.

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

2:08 UNC's Jackson: 'None of these guys on this team are selfish'

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

1:49 UNC's Joel Berry: 'This is what determines the outcome of the season'