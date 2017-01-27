Crime

Durham police name, charge one of two suspects in Rochelle Street shooting, robbery

By Ron Gallagher

DURHAM

Police say they have identified and charged one of two men who robbed a man and woman at gunpoint last month and shot the man in the leg and hope the public can help authorities find him.

Jamel Ramel “Jo Jo” Haskins, 23, is accused of robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury.

The robbery happened on Rochelle Street on Dec. 12.

Police said they have not identified the second robber yet, and they asked anyone with information that could help detectives to call Investigator Riley at 919-560-4440, ext. 29303, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

