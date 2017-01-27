Police investigating shooting in Southeast Raleigh

Police are investigating the shooting of 18-year-old man who was struck by gunfire late Friday afternoon.
They had not made public Friday night the name of the shooting victim, who suffered a gunshot wound in his right leg that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.
The shooting happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Liberty Place, just off Rock Quarry and Cross Link roads.
Emergency workers transported the victim to WakeMed for treatment.
Earlier reports mistakenly indicated that the shooting victim was a child.
No arrests have been made.
Police are asking anyone with information that might help in their investigation of the incident to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
