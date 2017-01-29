Man shot in road rage incident near Raleigh McDonald’s

Raleigh police said a man was shot in the leg near the McDonald’s on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh early Sunday morning.
Anthony Crusoe, 41, was shot in his left leg after a road-rage incident at the intersection of Capital Boulevard and Trawick Road. Crusoe and another man argued before Crusoe was shot, according to a news release from the department.
Police arrived and found Crusoe at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday and he was taken to WakeMed for treatment.
Police are still searching for the shooter. He is described as a clean-shaven black man. in his 30s to 40s with long dreadlocks and a "chubby" face. He was driving an older model Dodge Ram pickup truck, possibly an early 2000s model. The truck was described as black, with paint that is faded or has been dulled by weather. It had red or orange pinstripes along its sides.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the shooting is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or go to raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
