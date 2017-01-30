Jury-duty phone scam to erase ‘crime’ after payment is operating in Raleigh, cops say

A telephone scam that has been reported in many places has surfaced in Raleigh, police said, with a caller trying to get money from a person he says missed reporting for jury duty and has been charged with a crime.
The caller, who claims to be a deputy sheriff, tells the targeted person that buying prepaid financial cards and giving the scammer the information needed to withdraw the money will solve the problem and the “charge” will be dismissed.
Police said in a statement Sunday that they had received several calls from people reporting that the scam is operating in Raleigh.
“Any call threatening an arrest and demanding money to make a charge go away is a scam. No real law enforcement officer will ask for payment, a credit card or Social Security number for failure to appear for jury duty,” the statement said.
The jury-duty scam has become common enough that the Federal Trade Commission has it listed so consumers can protect themselves.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments