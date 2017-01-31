3 convenience stores in Cary, Morrisville and Raleigh robbed in two hours

Police in Raleigh, Cary and Morrisville on Tuesday were investigating similar overnight holdups at two Circle K gas stations and a Han-dee Hugo's.
The first happened in Cary about 2 a.m., officials said, and the last in Raleigh a little after 4 a.m. In between, a robber struck in Morrisville.
In each case, a man demanded money from a clerk on duty but did not show a weapon, police in the three communities said. Two of the descriptions said the robber wore a mask. They all said he was alone.
The Cary robbery was at a Han-Dee Hugo’s at 103 SW Maynard Road.
The Morrisville holdup was at a Circle K at 4019 Davis Drive, and the Raleigh robbery was at a Circle K at 8500 Harps Mill Road.
Police said they were trying to determine if the three incidents were related.
