Crime

January 31, 2017 11:12 AM

3 convenience stores in Cary, Morrisville and Raleigh robbed in two hours

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

Police in Raleigh, Cary and Morrisville on Tuesday were investigating similar overnight holdups at two Circle K gas stations and a Han-dee Hugo's.

The first happened in Cary about 2 a.m., officials said, and the last in Raleigh a little after 4 a.m. In between, a robber struck in Morrisville.

In each case, a man demanded money from a clerk on duty but did not show a weapon, police in the three communities said. Two of the descriptions said the robber wore a mask. They all said he was alone.

The Cary robbery was at a Han-Dee Hugo’s at 103 SW Maynard Road.

The Morrisville holdup was at a Circle K at 4019 Davis Drive, and the Raleigh robbery was at a Circle K at 8500 Harps Mill Road.

Police said they were trying to determine if the three incidents were related.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Charlotte police release body camera video of 2016 fatal shooting in first test of camera law

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos