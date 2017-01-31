Raleigh police spokesman Jim Sughrue retires

Jim Sughrue, the longtime spokesman for the Raleigh Police Department, has retired as of Wednesday.
Sughrue’s retirement ends a 44-year career in television news and public relations in the Carolinas that began as a reporter at WIS-TV in Columbia, S.C. For five years in the early 1980s, he ran the capital bureau for WTVD-TV in Raleigh and later worked as a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation and Gov. Jim Martin. For a decade ending in 2002, Sughue headed communications for the N.C. Global TransPark Authority in Kinston.
Sughrue joined the Raleigh Police Department in 2003 as director of public affairs. In announcing his retirement Tuesday, he thanked members of the news media who had come to rely on him over the years.
“I am appreciative of the robust and durable professional relationships we formed with one another while performing our respective roles,” he wrote. “And I have thoroughly enjoyed our many personal interactions.”
Laura Hourigan, who has worked with Sughrue in recent years, now serves as the police department’s sole spokesperson.
Comments