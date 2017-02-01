Crime

February 1, 2017 7:29 AM

3 hurt in afternoon shooting on Raleigh street

By Ron Gallagher

RALEIGH

Two men and a 16-year-old were wounded Tuesday in a shooting on a short street in Southeast Raleigh, police said.

None of the tree had life-threatening wounds, police said after being called to Addison Place, a one-block street off Glascock Street near Raleigh Boulevard.

The shooting happened about 3:40 p.m., police said.

Police identified the victims as Malik Raines, 21; Donzell Jones, 18, and Devone Rains, 16.

Anyone with information that might help detectives who are investigating the incident was asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP (4357) or visit the CrimeStoppers website for text and email reporting options.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

