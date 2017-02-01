Two men and a 16-year-old were wounded Tuesday in a shooting on a short street in Southeast Raleigh, police said.
None of the tree had life-threatening wounds, police said after being called to Addison Place, a one-block street off Glascock Street near Raleigh Boulevard.
The shooting happened about 3:40 p.m., police said.
Police identified the victims as Malik Raines, 21; Donzell Jones, 18, and Devone Rains, 16.
Ron Gallagher
