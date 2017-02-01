Crime

February 1, 2017 12:30 PM

Investigation leads to charges against Apex woman and a Wake County jail inmate

By Ron Gallagher

RALEIGH

A Wake County Jail inmate was accused by Apex police Wednesday of sex crimes involving a 15-year-old girl.

Arrest warrants were served on Andre Lamont Murray, 24, of 109 Wrenn Drive in Cary. Murray was sentenced on Jan. 6 to 60 days for violating a domestic protection order in December.

Murray was charged a day and a half after Alecia Vaughn Stuart, 37, was arrested at her 304 Ada St. home on two felony child abuse charges stemming from the same case.

The charges against Stuart said incidents happened between July 30, 2015, and Feb. 29, 2016.

The charges against Murray cited incidents in 2014 and 2015.

Stuart was being held Wednesday in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Murray’s bail on the new charges was set at $3 million.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572

