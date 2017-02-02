Two Wake County men charged with trafficking in heroin

Raleigh police arrested two men at the house where they live on Old Milburnie Road outside the city and charged them with trafficking in heroin Wednesday.
Arrest warrants that police obtained before taking Stuart Chadwick Alston, 33, and Rameen Swindell, 37, charged them with having at least 28 grams of the drug, which is a Class C felony and is the highest level of trafficking under state law.
The warrants did not disclose the actual amount of heroin police believed was involved.
Alston and Swindell were arrested at 1016 Old Milburnie Road about 1 p.m., according to county records.
Alston faces an additional charge of firearm possession by a felon because police said, he had two 9 mm handguns and was convicted in New Jersey in 2009 of manufacturing or distributing a controlled substance on school property.
A magistrate set each man’s bail at $1 million on the trafficking charges.
