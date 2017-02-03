Woman faces prescription-fraud charges from Raleigh, Smithfield, Henderson police

A Raleigh woman surrendered Thursday to face charges from police in Raleigh, Smithfield and Henderson that she used fraudulent prescriptions to get opiate-based medicines and had enough of them to be accused of trafficking.
The charges against Shronda Renee Thorpe, 27, of 4821 River Stream Way in North Raleigh say the activities happened last May and June. The warrants themselves were sworn out by Raleigh and Smithfield police last year and by Henderson police last month.
Raleigh police alleged that Thorpe faked a prescription she had filled at a Walgreens pharmacy in September, and then had between 4 and 14 grams of opiates.
Smithfield police accused Thorpe of counterfeiting a prescription and having it filled at a Rite Aid drug store last July and trafficking by having and transporting between 4 and 14 grams of opiates.
Henderson police accused Thorpe of having bogus prescriptions filled at two different pharmacies on the same day and of trying to do that in July. They also charged Thorpe with trafficking by possession and transporting.
Raleigh police accused Thorpe of conspiring with another person to get the medicine.
Thorpe was held in lieu of $400,000 bail.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments