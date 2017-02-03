Cary woman arrested in Wales on child sex charges won’t be prosecuted

Prosecutors say they won’t prosecute a Cary woman who was arrested in Wales last month after being suspected of traveling thousands of miles to commit child sex offenses.
Christine Lacson Abad, 27, of Cary appeared in a north Wales court in January. The BBC reported that she had been accused of arranging a child sex offense, trying to groom a 15-year-old for a sexual relationship and two other charges.
On Friday, Andrew McGill, a spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service, said prosecutors don’t believe they can convict Abad and decided to stop the proceedings. McGill said they came to that decision after receiving new information from North Wales Police.
McGill did not say what new information police had uncovered or if and when Abad had been released from jail. She had been expected back in court this month.
