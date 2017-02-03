Murder suspect dies after I-95 chase with NC trooper; highway closed

A murder suspect from South Carolina is dead after a chase on Interstate 95 led to an armed confrontation between him and a N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper, state officials said.
The Highway Patrol was asked to help the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning in pursuit of the suspect, according to a statement by the Department of Public Safety. The chase occurred on I-95 near Lumberton, north of the state line.
The Highway Patrol made several attempts to stop the vehicle, and once it did an “armed confrontation ensued and the suspect died on the scene,” the statement said.
The State Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate, which is routine when a trooper is involved in a shooting, the statement said.
Officials have not identified the suspect.
Troopers have closed I-95 south near Exit 7, Raynham Road, while police investigate the incident, the state Department of Transportation website said. A detour is in place until the roadway reopens, which is expected to be about 3 p.m.
Two troopers, who have not been identified, have been placed on administrative duty during the investigation.
