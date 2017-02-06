Crime

February 6, 2017 9:05 AM

Fuquay-Varina man charged with murder in Raleigh after stabbing victim dies

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

Police on Sunday charged a 56-year-old man with murder in a case that changed from assault to murder after the victim died.

Ronnie Lee Simmons, whose address in arrest records is listed as 2417 Lark St. near Fuquay-Varina, was first arrested early Saturday on a charge of having stabbed Thomas Allen Scotland Sr. in the stomach with a knife.

Sunday night, police obtained a second warrant raising the charge to murder.

In one of the warrants, police included a second address for Simmons at 1210 S. Bloodworth St.

Simmons was arrested at 2912 Boone Trail, off Rush Street, where police had been told there was a stabbing.

Scotland lived about 6 miles away on Royal Acres Road.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Charlotte police release body camera video of 2016 fatal shooting in first test of camera law

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos