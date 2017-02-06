Fuquay-Varina man charged with murder in Raleigh after stabbing victim dies

Police on Sunday charged a 56-year-old man with murder in a case that changed from assault to murder after the victim died.
Ronnie Lee Simmons, whose address in arrest records is listed as 2417 Lark St. near Fuquay-Varina, was first arrested early Saturday on a charge of having stabbed Thomas Allen Scotland Sr. in the stomach with a knife.
Sunday night, police obtained a second warrant raising the charge to murder.
In one of the warrants, police included a second address for Simmons at 1210 S. Bloodworth St.
Simmons was arrested at 2912 Boone Trail, off Rush Street, where police had been told there was a stabbing.
Scotland lived about 6 miles away on Royal Acres Road.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments