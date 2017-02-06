Crime

February 6, 2017 4:31 PM

Police charge Louisburg woman with embezzling more than $100K from her employer

By Thomasi McDonald

tmcdonald@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

Police charged a Louisburg woman Monday with embezzling more than $100,000 from the refrigeration company where she worked.

Investigators charged Tina Marie Holmes, 50, of 210 Clifton Ridge Court with one count of felony embezzlement, according to arrest warrants filed at the Wake County Magistrate’s Office.

Police think the embezzlement happened over a four-year period from ending Sept. 15, 2015, while Holmes was employed by Greater Raleigh Refrigeration, according to the arrest warrant.

Police have accused Holmes of taking an “unearned and over-payment of salary” that totaled $101, 280, according to the arrest warrant.

Holmes remained in custody at the Wake County jail Monday afternoon in lieu of $50,000 bail, records show.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Charlotte police release body camera video of 2016 fatal shooting in first test of camera law

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos