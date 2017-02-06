Police charge Louisburg woman with embezzling more than $100K from her employer

Police charged a Louisburg woman Monday with embezzling more than $100,000 from the refrigeration company where she worked.
Investigators charged Tina Marie Holmes, 50, of 210 Clifton Ridge Court with one count of felony embezzlement, according to arrest warrants filed at the Wake County Magistrate’s Office.
Police think the embezzlement happened over a four-year period from ending Sept. 15, 2015, while Holmes was employed by Greater Raleigh Refrigeration, according to the arrest warrant.
Police have accused Holmes of taking an “unearned and over-payment of salary” that totaled $101, 280, according to the arrest warrant.
Holmes remained in custody at the Wake County jail Monday afternoon in lieu of $50,000 bail, records show.
