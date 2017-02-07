Two Durham police officers, deputy injured in motorcycle wreck

Two Durham police officers and one Durham County Sheriff’s deputy were injured in a motorcycle crash, but few details were immediately available.
The deputy was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries that did not appear life threatening, according to a sheriff’s department news release. No condition report was available for the two police officers.
The incident happened near South Lowell Road in Durham County.
Photos at the scene showed three motorcycles wrecked on the side of the road.
The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
This story will update.
