Man accused of having counterfeit bills in Wake Forest now faces Alabama charges

A New York City man who was arrested on charges that he had hundreds of dollars in phony $20 bills in Wake Forest is also charged in eight Alabama arrest warrants alleging he had illegal credit cards last summer.
Travis Bailey Littles, 34, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was in custody at the Wake County Detention Center on Tuesday when sheriff’s deputies served the warrants charging seven counts of illegal possession of a credit card and one count of having a forgery device.
The warrants were issued July 8 in Washington County, which is on the Mississippi border north of Mobile, Ala.
Wake Forest police arrested Littles and a second man on Saturday.
Littles was charged with having 55 counterfeit $20 bills and with trying to use counterfeits to buy a Visa gift card at a Dollar General store.
Police charged the other man, Antonio Anthony Watts, 28, had 31 counterfeit bills and had used bogus money to buy items at a Walmart store. Watts had one address in Brooklyn and gave officials a second one for a Wake Forest house owned by a woman in Brooklyn, arrest records showed.
With charges of being a fugitive from justice in Alabama, Littles bail rose to $300,000.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
