Rifle, ammo, pounds of drugs seized after Raleigh man found dead of apparent overdose

Called to a Gorman Street building after a man was found dead of an apparent drug overdose, police Tuesday found more than 18 pounds of marijuana, some cocaine and LSD, an AK-47 rifle, 250 rounds of ammunition and a money-counting machine, according to a search warrant that let officers go through a three-bedroom apartment.
The man was found in mid-afternoon in the two-story apartment building at 1822 Gorman St., a few blocks from the North Carolina State University campus.
Police did not disclose the dead man’s name. The search warrant, turned in to magistrates late Tuesday, showed that identification had been found with three men’s names.
EMS medics were at the apartment when police arrived and pronounced the man dead, police said in asking for the warrant.
Officer A.B. Dumonceau said in the warrant application that the man had a cap to a hypodermic needle clenched in one hand and what looked like a recent injection site on one arm.
Police said they smelled marijuana when they went into the apartment, and Dumonceau and two other officers searched the other two bedrooms in case there were more sick or injured people, they said.
They found no one, they wrote, but they saw the gun and what appeared to be drugs and asked for the search warrant.
Police said they saw what they believed was cocaine and heroin in the apartment.
An inventory turned in with the search warrant listed the pounds of marijuana in a series of bags and jars, cocaine, multiple bongs – devices for smoking marijuana – three marijuana chocolate-chip cookies, four tablets of LSD, hash wax, butane gas canisters, 11 tablets of a prescription anti-anxiety medicine, cold and allergy medicine and two magazines for the rifle.
Detectives were investigating the case, a police spokeswoman said Wednesday.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
