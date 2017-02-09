Police charge 2 men with 1997 homicide at apartment near Centennial Campus

Police on Wednesday charged a 39-year-old man with murder in the 1997 killing of another man in an apartment near the North Carolina State University Centennial Campus, and police said at the time that they suspected the death was drug related.
Shamel Keyon Weiner, who had been charged with several other felonies the same day as the homicide, gave a home address of 837 Navaho Drive, was arrested at an apartment complex off Sandy Forks Road.
An arrest warrant sworn out earlier Wednesday states that Weiner killed Kareem Augustus Jones on May 22, 1997.
Police said in a statement that they also have charged Lee Demetrius Speller, 39, with murder, and he will be extradited to North Carolina. Records show that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office in California arrested him Wednesday morning.
Early that morning, police said, intruders broke into an apartment on Varsity Drive and shot Jones.
Police said Jones was listed as living at 900 Gorman St., but they said he was from New York.
Weiner had been arrested on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary and second-degree kidnapping that happened the same day that Jones was killed, but those crimes appeared to be unrelated to the homicide, police said Thursday.
Weiner was convicted of the robbery charge in February 1998 and was in prison until November 2002. His parole expired in 2003.
A judge gave Weiner a suspended sentence and put him on probation for a 2005 conviction for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Other people who were in the apartment were unhurt when Jones was killed, and police said they suspected the slaying was drug-related.
Police said the murder charge grew out detectives’ reworking an unsolved case.
“We do not have cold cases. We have unsolved cases,” and those are always reexamined in search of new information or new theories of the crime, spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said.
The department has about 90 unsolved homicide cases dating to the 1960s, Hourigan said.
Weiner was held without bail.
