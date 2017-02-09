Police arrest man whose name was found in Raleigh drug-death apartment

Police filed multiple drug charges Wednesday against a man whose name was one of three found in an apartment where Raleigh police seized 18 pounds of marijuana, a rifle and ammunition after finding a man dead of an apparent drug overdose.
Robert Lee Jordan, 19, surrendered at the Wake County Detention Center after police obtained arrest warrants charging him with marijuana trafficking, maintaining a place to keep and sell drugs, possession with intent to sell a prescription anti-anxiety drug called clonazepam and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On the arrest warrants, police listed Jordan’s address as the apartment at 1822 Gorman St. where the dead man was found Tuesday.
Booking records list him as saying he lives at 101 Shady Creek Trail in Cary.
Police have said the dead man was 20 years old, but they had not released his name Thursday. No one else was in the three-bedroom apartment, they said.
Police obtained a search warrant for the apartment after they saw what appeared to be cocaine and heroin in the apartment, smelled marijuana and saw the AK-47 rifle.
An inventory in the search warrant, returned to judicial officials early Wednesday, said officers found 16 pounds of marijuana in 14 bags, 2 pounds elsewhere and several smaller quantities.
It also listed the rifle, 250 rounds of ammunition for it, hashish, marijuana chocolate-chip cookies and a money-counting machine.
One of the documents police said they found with Jordan’s name was a firearm bill of sale. They did not specify whether it was for the rifle, however.
Jordan was freed on $75,000 bail.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
