2 accused of drug trafficking in Wake, one of them with aiming BMW at 3 investigators

Two men were arrested late Thursday on several drug-trafficking charges, and one of them was accused of trying to run down two Wake County sheriff's investigators and a Wake Forest police detective with a BMW.
A magistrate set bail for Kyle Raeford Neville, 24, at $1 million after sheriff’s investigators charged him with trafficking in opiates, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell 0.88 pounds of marijuana, gun possession by a felon, felony speeding to get away from an investigator and three counts of using a 2006 BMW 325i as a dangerous weapon and trying to kill the three law enforcement officers.
The other man arrested was Devonte Antonio Howard, 22. He was charged with trafficking in cocaine that arrest warrants say he sold to Neville and felony possession of the same quantity of marijuana as Neville.
Howard was arrested about 11:45 p.m. at a Motel 6 on Buck Jones Road in Cary, according to Wake County records. Authorities listed him as living on Dana Drive in Raleigh, but he gave an address of 614 Long Melford Drive in Rolesville when he was admitted to the Wake County Detention Center.
Neville was arrested about a quarter-hour later at an apartment building on Myron Drive, off Lake Boone Trail, the records show. He lives at 609 Safran Court in Raleigh.
Arrest warrants say Neville was speeding to get away on Louisburg and Forestville roads, but it was unclear how long that was before his arrest.
The warrants cite the same quantity of marijuana for both suspects, but it was unclear whether investigators were charging them with each having the same 399.5 grams of the drug at different times or two different packages of marijuana.
The charges against Howard allege that he sold between 28 and 200 grams of cocaine to Neville and that Neville had that amount.
The firearms charge against Neville said he had a semiautomatic handgun.
Neville is on probation through June 18 after being convicted in December 2015 in Wake County of possession of marijuana with intent to see and given a suspended sentence.
For the firearms charge, investigators cited a 2011 conviction in Franklin County for larceny after breaking or entering. That is a felony.
Howard’s bond was set at $250,000. Both men were held for court appearances.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
