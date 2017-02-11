Man charged with sexual battery of NCSU students

A man has been arrested and charged with attacks on three female N.C. State University students, including one on Hillsborough Street near campus, police said Friday.
Quincy Delano Beauford, 19, of Raleigh was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of assault on a female, NCSU Police Maj. David R. Kelly stated in a news release.
Beauford is not affiliated with the university.
The first alleged sexual battery occurred about 1 p.m. Wednesday on Hillsborough near Dan Allen Drive, the release said.
On Thursday, police sent out an emergency notification to the campus announcing the sexual battery, Kelly said. After receiving the WolfAlert message, two other female students contacted the department and reported that they, too, were victims of sexual battery and assault by this suspect, police said.
After an investigation, police identified Beauford and took him into custody, police said.
Beauford has not been arrested previously, according to Wake County records.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
