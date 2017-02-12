Highway Patrol trooper fatally shoots man in Durham County

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper attempting to make a traffic stop early Sunday in Durham County shot and killed a driver after a pursuit and confrontation, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.
A man driving a 1996 Nissan on U.S. 501 near Duke Street failed to stop for a trooper at about 1:05 a.m., sparking a brief pursuit before the driver exited the vehicle on foot, the Highway Patrol said. An “armed confrontation” occurred amid the ensuing foot pursuit, during which the trooper shot the driver.
The driver died at Duke Regional Hospital from his injuries.
The Highway Patrol said the man was driving erratically and committed a lane violation prior to the attempted traffic stop.
The State Bureau of Investigation will examine these events; the trooper was put on administrative leave. Both developments typically occur after police-involved shootings.
More information, including the identification of people involved, has not been released yet.
