NC inmate pronounced dead after apparent suicide attempt

An inmate at N.C. Central Prison died this weekend after prison officials said they found him unresponsive in a prison shower from what they described as “an apparent suicide attempt.”
Michael Rollins, 36, was pronounced dead at WakeMed on Sunday. He was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a nurse found him in the prison shower.
Rollins was awaiting trial in New Hanover County, where he faced four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was in what prison officials describe as the “safekeepers” program, meaning he was there because of mental or other health issues or safety issues that might arise from staying in the county jail while awaiting trial, according to Keith Acree, a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.
Details of why Rollins was in the program were not disclosed.
The State Capitol Police Department is investigating the death with assistance from the Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification, according to a news release from the state Department of Public Safety.
