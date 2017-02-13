NC’s juvenile crime chief touts merits of raising the juvenile age

The state’s deputy commissioner of juvenile justice told members of a conservative think tank that legislation set to go before the General Assembly this year to raise the age when someone can be charged with a crime as an adult would not apply to young people charged with violent felonies.
William Lassiter said he hopes that excluding 16 and 17-year-olds who commit violent felonies means legislators will be more likely to pass a bill that treats others under the age of 18 accused of crimes as juveniles. There were 20,000 criminal cases involving juveniles under the age of 18 last year, and only 157 of them involved violent felonies committed by 16 and 17-year-olds, Lassiter told a gathering at the John Locke Foundation on Monday.
“Let’s not hold up the proposal for the 157,” he said.
Lassiter noted that North Carolina and New York are the only states that have not raised the juvenile age since 1919, when the first juvenile codes required that 16-year-olds be tried as adults. Since then, he said, laws about buying cigarettes and alcohol and even getting married have all changed to prevent young people from taking part in adult activities.
Lassiter pointed to scientific research that indicates the frontal cortex region of the brain has not fully developed among young people, which leads to poor impulse control and risky behaviors that do not subside until the age of 25. He also noted that 67 percent of crimes committed by juveniles are considered minor offenses, while 23 percent are classified as serious and only 3 percent are violent.
“The vast majority of juvenile complaints comes from the schools, 44 percent,” he said. “The number one reason is disorderly conduct, acting out in class. You and I, when we acted out in class, did we go the district attorney’s office?”
Lassiter said supporters of the current law say the threat of being tried as an adult acts as a deterrent for some young people. But Lassiter said most citizens, young and old, think the juvenile age ends at 19.
A bipartisan bill to raise the juvenile age stalled during the past session of the General Assembly. Former Republican lawmaker Marilyn Avila, who attended Lassiter’s presentation Monday, said a similar bill passed the House in 2013.
Avila said the bills have faced opposition from the state sheriff’s association and the state conference of district attorneys.
Tarrah Callahan, executive director of Conservatives for Criminal Justice Reform, said raising the juvenile age is “common sense investment in our juveniles.” Callahan noted that there’s clear evidence that troubled youth who enter the juvenile system instead of the adult prison system have much better outcomes and learn the skills to become productive citizens.
She also cited data that indicates states that have raised the juvenile age save money.
“It’s called the ‘raise the age effect,’ and it happens pretty quickly,” she said. “The fact is, most of these kids have been convicted of misdemeanors and low-level felonies that most of us did at 16.”
Juvenile crime drops
Also Monday, Lassiter said that the adolescent crime rate in North Carolina has reached a 40-year low. He credited the change to a decision by justice officials to reduce juvenile detention by employing therapeutic practices that identify underlying issues that a teen is experiencing and also work closely with the family to address them.
Lassiter said the agency wanted to reduce juvenile delinquency by using the “least restrictive alternatives available.”
That meant locking fewer children up in detention centers. Between 2001 and 2015, he said, the state had a 65 percent decrease in the number of juveniles held in a youth detention center while awaiting a court date. State juvenile officials instead used electronic monitoring, which is also cost effective at $3 a day instead of $244 a day to keep a teen behind bars.
“We know where they are, what they’re doing, and they can still go to school and engage in community activities while awaiting trial,” he said.
Lassiter said the goal was to change the “the whole environment of the facilities.” He called it “a model of care,” that includes teaching young people who have been through the court system 57 social skills that will help them avoid trouble with the law in the future.
“We teach them how to accept ‘no’ as an answer,” he said. “We teach them how to introduce themselves.”
Lassiter pointed out that teaching someone how to introduce themselves may not seem like a big deal, but it can be if a young person without even that simple skill is trying to find a job.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @tmcdona75589225
