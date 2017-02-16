Youth wounded at Durham convenience store remains in critical condition

A 16-year-old male who was wounded during what police believe was an attempted robbery at a Family Fare store remained in critical condition Thursday, and police continued to withhold his identity.
The youth was being treated at Duke Regional Hospital, where he was taken after the shooting Tuesday morning, police said.
The owner of the convenience store at 2918 Guess Road, John Wesley Pruitt Jr., 41, died at Duke University Hospital, where he was taken after police found him and the 16-year-old wounded.
Police were told shortly after 7;15 a.m. that there had been a shooting at the business.
Police have not disclosed why the 16-year-old was at the store.
