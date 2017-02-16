Durham teen shot during apparent robbery charged with murder

The 16-year-old who was shot during an apparent robbery of a convenience store this week has been charged with murder in the death of a store employee.
Police say Jarrell Paylor of Durham shot and killed John Wesley Pruitt Jr. at the Family Fare convenience store on Tuesday morning. Pruitt, 41, was working at the store at 2918 Guess Road north of Interstate 85 when the shooting took place about 7 a.m.
Police say Paylor remains hospitalized in critical condition at Durham Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police have not said how Paylor was shot.
Paylor also has been charged with larceny from a person and possession of a stolen firearm after a man reported that Paylor took a pistol from him on North Roxboro Street on Feb. 1, according to police.
