Duke campus police say cabbie who touched student is giving rides again

Duke University police say a man who was convicted of misdemeanor assault on a female student who said he touched her in his taxi in 2015 has been seen transporting people on and around the campus even though he is not allowed to operate a cab again until next month and is barred from university property.
A notice posted on the university’s Duke Today website on Thursday included a picture of 46-year-old Ahmad Hezam and a van police said he was operating.
Authorities issued a trespassing notice that bars Hezam from the campus after campus police arrested him in August 2015 following a report from the student.
The notice said he was seen “recently” on the campus transporting passengers.
Police also said that Hezam was seen last weekend near Shooters II, a popular bar near the campus where he picked up the girl who accused him and several other people in 2015. She was the last one to be dropped off that night.
The student told police she ran from the cab after being touched.
Hezam was convicted on Sept. 9, 2015, and given a suspended sentence and 18 months’ probation.
Duke police said in the notice that a plea agreement barred Hezam from operating a taxi until next month.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments