February 17, 2017 10:23 AM

Raleigh man accused of using phone app to seek sex with 13-year-old girl

By Ron Gallagher

RALEIGH

A Raleigh man is charged with using a computer to solicit a 13-year-old girl for prostitution late last year.

Police arrested Matthew Aaron Smith, 37, of 921 S. Bloodworth St., on Thursday morning based on a warrant they had obtained Wednesday, records show.

According to the arrest warrant, police believe Smith used a mobile phone application called Whisper “for the purpose of committing an unlawful sex act.”

A second charge accuses Smith of encouraging the girl to “participate in prostitution.”

Whisper is an application that lets people communicate anonymously.

A police spokeswoman said the girl was in the Triangle area, but did not disclose whether Raleigh police were involved because of where Smith lives, where the girl lives or both.

Smith was booked into the Wake County Detention Center and released after posting $60,000 bail.

