Home break-in netted man 4 guns, ammo, 3 computers, Raleigh police charge

Larceny charges against a 19-year-old man say he broke into a South Saunders Street house and stole three handguns, a shotgun, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, three laptop computers, a cell phone and a credit card.
Police had sworn out a warrant on Feb. 7 charging Jorge Quinn Sims with breaking and entering and felony larceny at the house six days earlier. They arrested Sims on Thursday at South Swain and East Cabarrus streets.
According to the charges, the property stolen was worth more than $7,300. The warrant listed a .45-caliber handgun as well as a 9mm and a .22-caliber and the 12-gauge shotgun.
Sims was held in lieu of $75,000 bail after his arrest.
