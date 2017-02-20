Man accused of trafficking in cocaine and heroin, having illegal gun in Raleigh

A New Bern man was arrested near a Wake Forest Road apartment complex and charged with cocaine and heroin trafficking and illegal gun possession.
Police also charged Charlie Marshea Wesley, 37, with resisting arrest, saying he did not stop when a police car turned on its emergency lights to stop a car he was driving about 10 p.m. Friday.
According to the charges, Wesley had a little over 1.5 ounces of cocaine and just under an ounce of heroin, both large enough quantities for police to charge trafficking by possession. Officers also charged him with felony possession of cocaine, which is illegal in any quantity.
Another felony charge said Wesley kept an apartment at 2051 Hodges Creek Drive to keep and sell drugs. He told booking officers at the Wake County Detention Center that he lives in New Bern, however.
The gun-possession charge involved a .22-caliber rifle.
Wesley was convicted in 2006 in Craven County of marijuana trafficking. That is a felony, and felons cannot have firearms.
A magistrate set Wesley’s bond on all the charges at $301,000, and he was held at the detention center.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments