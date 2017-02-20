Man found shot near Raleigh convenience store, taken to hospital

A man was found shot near a convenience store on Hilburn Drive, just off Lynn Road in the northwest part of the city, on Monday morning, and police were trying to piece together what happened.
Police were called to the Exxon gas station and store shortly after 10 a.m., a spokeswoman said.
The man was taken to WakeMed Raleigh hospital with what police said did not appear to be a life-threatening wound.
Police did not say if the shooting happened where the man was found or if he had gone to there afterward.
The store is at 6700 Hilburn Drive.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments