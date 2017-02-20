Raleigh man charged with starving pit bull to death

Police have filed a felony charge of starving a dog to death against a 29-year-old man who has been in jail since Feb. 12 on drug and gun charges.
Police listed the date of the crime as last Thursday, but spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said officers who Donovan Lashawn Harris’ male pit bull dead believed it had perished a few weeks earlier.
Police found the dog at a city park on Lunar Drive and were able to establish that it belonged to Harris, Hourigan said. They swore out a warrant charging Harris on Saturday.
Knightdale police had arrested Harris, who lives at 720 Grantland Ave. in Raleigh, on felony drug and weapons charges in the early hours of Feb. 12 after they stopped him at Knightdale Boulevard and Westover Drive, records show.
In addition to not providing food and water for the dog to survive, police accused Harris of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.
Harris had been in the Wake County Detention Center in lieu of $70,000 bail. The charges involving the pit bull raised his bail to $85,000.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
