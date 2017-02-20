2 men, youth charged with LSD possession in separate arrests in Wake County

Two Wake County men and a 17-year-old were facing separate charges Monday from three police departments that said each of them had the hallucinogenic drug LSD.
Garrett James Hudson, 17, was arrested by Apex police Friday afternoon at his home at 1506 Patterson Grove Road. They said he had 39 doses of LSD as well as material for packaging drugs, fraudulent identification from Maryland and beer.
Early Sunday afternoon, North Carolina State University police arrested Thatcher Alan Rhodes of 116 Pleasants Ave. in Cary at a university-owned apartment at 3820 Jackson St.
A few hours earlier, Raleigh police arrested Abdulgani Muhammed Ali, 34, at his home at 1220 University Court.
The charges against Ali and Rhodes did not disclose how much LSD police believed the men had.
Raleigh police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said officers had gone to Ali’s home to serve a warrant that ordered his arrest for missing a court appearance in Cumberland County. The LSD was found then, she said.
It was not known whether the Apex and N.C. State arrests were related.
Police also filed a misdemeanor charge against Ali, saying he had a marijuana grinder, and he was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Rhodes, who was also charged with misdemeanor counts saying he had a marijuana grinder and a small amount of that drug, was released after posting $2,500 bail.
Hudson was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
