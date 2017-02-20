Hoke County government offices shut down in SBI investigation

The State Bureau of Investigation has shut down the county government office building in Hoke County for a probe involving the agency’s Computer Crimes Unit.
The News-Journal of Raeford is reporting that SBI agents were “raiding” the building late Monday afternoon and had police officers posted outside to keep the public and county employees out of the building.
SBI spokeswoman Patty McQuillan said Monday evening that the investigation was requested by the sheriff and district attorney for Hoke County. “The SBI waited until 4:15 p.m. to execute a search warrant to minimize disruption to the office,” she said. “The SBI's Computer Crimes Unit is assisting in the SBI's Southeastern District in this investigation.”
The statement released by McQuillan did not include any details about what potential crimes are being investigated or which departments of Hoke County government are involved.
Hoke County is located west of Fayetteville and has about 50,000 residents.
Comments