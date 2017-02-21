Men with handgun rob 2 Duke students on street near East Campus

Two Duke University students were robbed by men with a gun late Monday night on Swift Avenue near the school's East Campus, officials said Tuesday.
The students were robbed of their cell phones and other items about 11:30 p.m. by two men, one of whom had a black handgun and who got in a getaway car driven by a third man, city police said.
The robbers were described as black, one of them about 18 to 20 years old and the other about 20 to 25 years old. The older man, who had the gun, is about 6 feet tall, the victims told police.
The older man was wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt, police were told. The younger man wore a Duke Track & Field pullover.
The car they got into may have been a Pontiac and was last seen turning onto Erwin Road, police said.
The robbery happened near Swift Avenue and West Pettigrew Street, across from the campus, police said.
