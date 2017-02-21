Man shot during robbery outside Garner apartments, police report

A man was shot during a robbery in a parking lot at a Garner apartment complex early Tuesday, police said.
The 45-year-old man told police that a man he did not know demanded his wallet, then shot him.
The robbery happened about 2:20 a.m. in the parking lot of the apartments on Lenoxplace Circle, off Garnet Station Boulevard, Capt. Joe Binns said.
The man had a serious wound and was taken to a hospital, Binns said.
The victim told police the assailant wore black clothing and a black mask and had a handgun, Binns said.
