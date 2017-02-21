Crime

February 21, 2017 7:42 AM

Man shot during robbery outside Garner apartments, police report

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

GARNER

A man was shot during a robbery in a parking lot at a Garner apartment complex early Tuesday, police said.

The 45-year-old man told police that a man he did not know demanded his wallet, then shot him.

The robbery happened about 2:20 a.m. in the parking lot of the apartments on Lenoxplace Circle, off Garnet Station Boulevard, Capt. Joe Binns said.

The man had a serious wound and was taken to a hospital, Binns said.

The victim told police the assailant wore black clothing and a black mask and had a handgun, Binns said.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Who killed Julian Pierce? - A daughter's search for the truth

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos