Former Moore County schools policeman is arrested on student-sex charges

A former resource officer for the Moore County Schools Police Department was arrested Monday on charges involving sex with a 16-year-old student, the county sheriff's office said.
Joshua Matthew Evans, 35, of 884 Colonial Ave. in Aberdeen was charged with five felony counts of sexual activity with a student, two felony counts of crimes against nature and one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The sheriff’s office did not disclose how long the alleged actions went on or whether they happened at a school or elsewhere.
Evans worked for the school system as a resource officer for at least four years, state records showed.
The sheriff’s office did not say in which of the county’s 23 schools Evans worked.
The school system’s police officers have full law enforcement authority in the schools, on school grounds and on streets around the campuses.
