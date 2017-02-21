Durham man faces robbery and attempted robbery charges in Durham, Wake counties

A Durham man faces eight armed-robbery charges and an attempted-robbery charge in Durham and is accused of an armed robbery in Cary, as well as violating his probation from convictions in 2015 and 2016.
Marion Lesean Daniels, 36, was brought to Wake County on Monday for a first court appearance on a robbery charge from Cary police, then returned to the Durham County Detention Center.
Durham police arrested Daniels on Feb. 9, and he is being held on $2,455,000 bail. Detectives have charged him with holding up eight businesses between Dec. 12 and Jan. 11, and they said he had just attempted a ninth robbery when he was arrested after a foot chase near Interstate 40 and Fayetteville Street.
The eight robbed businesses were convenience or tobacco stores, police said. The attempted robbery was Jan. 12 at Adam & Eve, an adult-themed store at 6400 Fayetteville St.
Employees told police an armed man had come into the store and demanded money, and officers arrested Daniels and found a gun on Crooked Creek Parkway nearby, officials said.
Daniels also is charged with breaking into a vehicle, two counts of violating probation and resisting arrest.
Daniels was convicted in August 2015 of assaulting an officer, which is a felony, breaking into vehicles, stealing a credit card and stealing a vehicle. He was convicted in January 2016 of attempting to break into a vehicle and resisting arrest.
He was given a suspended sentence on the 2015 convictions and put on probation for two years. The sentence for the 2016 convictions was the probation Daniels was already serving.
