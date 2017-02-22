Man held on charges from Durham robbery and shooting

Jamel Ramel “Jo Jo” Haskins is being held on $695,000 bail and has numerous court dates scheduled following his arrest on charges of robbing a couple on Rochelle Street and shooting the man in the leg.
Police arrested Haskins, 23, Friday on Cheek Road. In late January, they had charged him in the Dec. 12 robbery and shooting, and officers had been looking for him since then.
Haskins is scheduled for a March 13 court appearance on two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault with a deadly inflicting serious injury and two counts of conspiracy. Police had said when they charged Haskins that they were trying to identify a second suspect.
Haskins also faces a range of misdemeanor and felony charges from previous incidents, including drug possession, possession by a stolen gun, multiple counts of assault on a female and assault on an unborn child, and probation violation.
He has court appearances scheduled on March 1 and 22 on the previous charges.
